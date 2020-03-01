Kings' Cory Joseph: Will try to play
Joseph (heel) will try to play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
While he's officially active, it looks as though Joseph will truly be a game-time call, though there's more optimism about his chances to play after he successfully made it through pregame warmups. Even so, considering he'll likely be at less than 100 percent, it wouldn't be a surprise if Joseph ends up having his minutes limited.
