was traded to the Kings early Tuesday morning as part of a package that brings Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee via sign-and-trade, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

A first-round pick in 2017, Wilson never found a consistent role in Milwaukee, but that was due in large part to the team's veteran depth. Wilson has shown promise at the G League level, and Sacramento could be in position to offer the former Michigan standout a slightly larger role in 2020-21.