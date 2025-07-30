The Kings signed Plowden to a two-way contract Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Suns waived Plowden on July 6 after being traded to Phoenix in the massive seven-team trade involving Kevin Durant landing with the Rockets. The Bowling Green product played in six regular-season games with the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12 minutes per game while shooting 64 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.