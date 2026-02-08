Plowden is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Plowden will make the first start of his NBA career as the Kings will play a young starting lineup. Plowden will slot alongside two rookies, Maxime Raynaud and Nique Clifford, and veterans Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan. Plowden is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in his four outings off the bench in 2025-26.