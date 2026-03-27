Plowden notched 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

Plowden had established a season-high 22 points in the loss to the Hornets on Tuesday, and he surpassed that mark in the very next game. Even though the former Bowling Green standout is regularly coming off the bench, he's proven he belongs as a natural scorer in the NBA. Plowden has now scored in double digits in nine games in a row (two starts) and has also reached the 20-point plateau in each of the last three.