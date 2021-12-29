Jones logged nine points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 win over Oklahoma City.

Jones lurked at the bottom of box scores during Richaun Holmes' absence, but his performance on Tuesday was his best effort of the season by a wide margin. Despite his placement as the third center on the depth chart, the team is bringing Holmes around slowly, giving Jones an extended opportunity. The 26-year-old hasn't caught on with any team since his tenure with the Warriors, but he provides depth for Sacramento inside during a time where COVID-19 health and safety protocols can quickly decimate a roster.