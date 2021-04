Jones is signing a contract with the Kings for the rest of the season plus 2021-22, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones did enough during two 10-day deals with Sacramento to earn himself a spot with the team going forward through next season. The 25-year-old center had bounced around the season, playing for both the Suns and the Lakers prior to finding a home with the Kings. Since joining Sacramento, Jones has averaged 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds across 15.4 minutes per game.