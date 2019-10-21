Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Claimed by Sacramento
Jeffries was claimed off waivers by the Kings on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jeffries was cut loose by the Magic on Saturday, and he'll now join the Kings' roster. He figures to be a candidate for a two-way contract.
