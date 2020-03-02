Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Does not play Sunday
Jeffries was listed as DNP - injury/illness for Sunday's G League contest against Rio Grande Valley.
There is no word on the nature of Jeffries' issue or how long he'll remain sidelined. The rookie has enjoyed a strong season in the G League, averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers per contest.
