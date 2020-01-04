Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Double-doubles in return
Jeffries scored 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected 14 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas.
Jeffries missed the previous two contests with an undisclosed issue but was able to start and log 31 minutes of action Friday. The undrafted rookie is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 11 G League contests this season but is shooting only 42 percent from the field.
