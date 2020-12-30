Jeffries was diagnosed Wednesday with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and is set to miss an extended period of time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being sidelined for the start of the season with a back injury, Jeffries appeared to be close to making his 2020-21 debut before he rolled his ankle in Tuesday's practice. With the MRI revealing that he suffered a Grade 3 sprain -- the most severe type of sprain -- Jeffries' recovery timeline will likely be measured in weeks, if not months.