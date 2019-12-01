Jeffries scored 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3PT, 0-2 FT) and pulled down 19 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Iowa.

Both the point and board totals were season highs for the undrafted rookie. Jeffries has struggled from the field in the G League this season (41.1 FG%) but has spent time in the NBA with Sacramento, logging 11 combined minutes in two games.