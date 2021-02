Jeffries will start Sunday's game against Milwaukee, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Harrison Barnes (foot) and Glenn Robinson III (personal) unavailable, Jeffries will get the nod at small forward alongside Marvin Bagley, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox. It will be just the second start of the season for Jeffries, who's played double-digit minutes in each of the last five games.