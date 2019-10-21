Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Inks two-way deal
Jeffries signed a two-way contract with the Kings on Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sacramento claimed Jeffries off waivers Monday after he was cut loose by the Magic. The 22-year-old will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.