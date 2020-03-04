Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Notches double-double in return
Jeffries scored 25 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and collected 12 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.
Jeffries was held out of Stockton's previous game with an undisclosed issue, but he was back in full force Wednesday, placing second on the team in scoring while leading all players with 12 boards. The undrafted rookie has put together a strong season in the G League, averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers per contest.
