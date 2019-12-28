Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Out again Friday
Jeffries (undisclosed) did not play in Fridays' G League contest against Texas.
Jeffries has now missed three of the past four contests with the undisclosed issue. While he returned for Stockton's contest Dec. 21, he struggled mightily during his 23 minutes on the court, scoring five points and converting only 1-of-8 field goal attempts.
