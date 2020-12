Jeffries (ankle) will be reevaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain Wednesday, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

The 23-year-old may end up being sidelined for at least two months, as it will take some time to reach game readiness after sitting out six weeks. Jeffries will be reevaluated in mid-February and will be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2020-21 season.