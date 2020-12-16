Jeffries (back) is out Thursday against the Warriors, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Jeffries will miss the Kings' final preseason game with a sore back. He should be considered questionable for the regular-season opener Dec. 23 against the Nuggets.
