Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Paces Stockton with 23 points
Jeffries scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.
Jeffries had been on the shelf since Jan. 17, but he looked good in his return to action Sunday, posting his highest point total since a 44-point outburst Dec. 13. The undrafted rookie is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.
More News
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Double-doubles in return•
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Out again Friday•
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Struggles in return from injury•
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Nursing undisclosed injury•
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Explodes for 44 points Friday•
-
Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Pours in 27 points Saturday•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.