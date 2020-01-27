Jeffries scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to Wisconsin on Sunday.

Jeffries had been on the shelf since Jan. 17, but he looked good in his return to action Sunday, posting his highest point total since a 44-point outburst Dec. 13. The undrafted rookie is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.