Jeffries posted 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 3 Pt) across 17 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Heat.

Jeffries turned in a flurry of production in just 17 minutes which included five three-pointers. Jeffries has been on the short list as one of the league's low-salary, high-value DFS candidates recently, and he finally turned in a worthy line to realize that value. Although he's not yet a suitable add in seasonal leagues, his potential for further production should be monitored