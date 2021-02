Jeffries finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

After missing a chunk of time to begin the season due to an ankle injury, Jeffries has been a part of the regular rotation over the last two weeks, playing double-digit minutes in eight consecutive games. Save for an 18-point, six-rebound, one-steal, one-block effort in 40 minutes against the Bucks last week, Jeffries has not been fantasy-relevant, however.