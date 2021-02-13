Jeffries (ankle) received 17 minutes off the bench Friday in the Kings' 123-112 loss to the Magic, finishing with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block.

Jeffries was finally able to make his season debut after making a full recovery from a Grade 3 left ankle sprain that he sustained in a practice. The second-year forward quickly captured a spot in head coach Luke Walton's rotation, seeing the eighth-most minutes on the Kings. Jeffries could have a chance to push Glenn Robinson for the top backup role at small forward once he ramps back up following his extended absence.