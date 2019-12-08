Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Pours in 27 points Saturday
Jeffries scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) while grabbing six rebounds in a G-League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Jeffries enjoyed his best performance of the season as he set a career-high in points (27) while making better than half of field-goal attempts for only the second time in seven games. Overall, the undrafted rookie is averaging 14.4 points in the G-League this season.
