Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Registers double-double Saturday
Jeffries scored 23 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Jeffries was given the green light from the field and hoisted 22 shots in the game, 12 of which were three-pointers. While his accuracy left much to be desired, the undrafted rookie led the squad in scoring and tied for the team lead in boards in the victory.
