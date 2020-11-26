Jeffries signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Kings on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jeffries was with the Kings on a two-way contract last season, and he'll remain with the team for at least two more seasons after inking a new deal. The 23-year-old appeared in 13 NBA games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds over 10.8 minutes per contest.
