Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Scores 33 points in blowout win
Jeffries tallied 33 points (11-14 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with eight rebounds and five assists in a G League win over Salt Lake City on Monday.
Jeffries was on fire from the field in the win, making all four of his two-point attempts and 7-of-10 shots from beyond the arc. The two-way player is averaging 27.0 points and 8.3 boards over his last three G League games.
