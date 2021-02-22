Jeffries scored 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the Kings' 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

With Harrison Barnes (foot) and Glenn Robinson III (personal) out of the lineup, Jeffries got the start and scored a new career-high. It was Jeffries' second start of the season and his 39 minutes are by far his most this year. The forward also secured season-high totals of rebounds and assists. In limited action so far this season, only six games due to back and ankle injuries, Jeffries is averaging 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.