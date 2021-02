Jeffries will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Kings started Glenn Robinson III in Marvin Bagley's (calf) absence on Friday, but this time they'll go with Jeffries at one forward spot. Jeffries missed the first 24 games of the season with a severe ankle sprain, and Friday marked his season debut. In 17 minutes, he finished with six points, one rebound, one assist and one block.