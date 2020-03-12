Jeffries scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Oklahoma City.

Jeffries bounced back from a two-point performance in his previous contest with a big scoring night Wednesday. The undrafted rookie has posted a handful of duds this season but has mostly played well, notching double-digit points in 21 of his 27 games. On the season, Jeffries is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.