Kings' DaQuan Jeffries: Tallies 28 points Wednesday
Jeffries scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in Wednesday's G League win over Oklahoma City.
Jeffries bounced back from a two-point performance in his previous contest with a big scoring night Wednesday. The undrafted rookie has posted a handful of duds this season but has mostly played well, notching double-digit points in 21 of his 27 games. On the season, Jeffries is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
