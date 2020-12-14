Jeffries will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Portland due to a sore back, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Jeffries was a non-factor off the bench in Friday's exhibition opener, finishing scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.
