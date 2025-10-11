Saric recorded 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-4 3Pt) over 14 minutes during Friday's 124-123 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Saric did nothing under the basket in the narrow loss, but he flashed his perimeter skills with four drained three-pointers. The veteran center has often shown off his ability to sink the deep ball throughout his career, but the Kings need him to serve as a backup to Domantas Sabonis, and he'll need to post a higher rebound total on a regular basis to overtake Drew Eubanks, who seems to have a firm handle on the role. After a disappointing stint with the Nuggets last season, his chances for quality playing time aren't much better in Sacramento.