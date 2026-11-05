Acuff finished Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Lakers with 22 points (8-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 42 minutes.

Acuff struggled with his efficiency, needing 24 shots to reach 22 points, but he made up for it with a double-double. That extends his streak of games with at least five assists to six. The rookie's heavy usage and team-high 42 minutes make him a fantasy asset even on off shooting nights, though his efficiency could weigh on managers in category leagues.