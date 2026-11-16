Acuff ended with 26 points (10-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 loss to Oklahoma City.

It was another high-volume performance from the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Acuff has scored more than 20 points in eight of the last nine games, averaging 27.2 points, 8.1 assists, 3.9 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.1 steals in 37.4 minutes over that stretch, and his shooting is beginning to improve as well -- he's shot 44.1 percent from the floor over that span, and 37.1 percent from three-point range.