Acuff supplied 22 points (9-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and nine assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 loss to Golden State.

The rookie guard just missed recording his fifth double-double of the season. Acuff continues to benefit from big shot volume, and through 12 games in November he's scored more than 20 points nine times, averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.9 steals despite shooting just 40.5 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from three-point range.