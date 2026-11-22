Acuff chipped in 21 points (7-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 40 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 victory over Boston.

Acuff endured an inefficient shooting night but continued to operate as Sacramento's primary offensive weapon, leading the team in both points and assists. The rookie also initiated the decisive possession, drawing defenders on a drive before Keegan Murray converted the game-winning putback. His substantial playing time and playmaking responsibilities are encouraging for fantasy purposes, even if his shot selection and efficiency remain areas to monitor. He's now scored at least 20 points and dished out at least six assists in eight of his 10 appearances this month, averaging 24.8 points and 8.0 dimes per game in that stretch.