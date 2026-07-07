Kings' Darius Acuff: Scores 22 in SL win

Acuff posted 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 95-89 California Classic Summer League win over the Bucks.

Acuff put together another high-volume scoring display, logging his second 20-plus-point performance in as many California Classic appearances. Over those two games, he averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest. One area of intrigue from Monday's game was his performance on the defensive end, as he contributed two blocks and a steal.