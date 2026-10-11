Acuff posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Acuff scored a game-high 25 points and traded blows with fellow rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored 23 for the Warriors. This was a step in the right direction for Acuff, who posted 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting in Thursday's loss to the Lakers. He should continue to see ample playing time in the preseason ahead of the regular-season opener against the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 21.