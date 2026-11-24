Acuff notched 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to the Spurs.

Acuff experienced a considerable drop in production compared to Saturday's win over Boston, when he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes. The rookie attempted nine fewer shots Monday and failed to connect from beyond the arc, as he had a hard time dealing with the Spurs' defensive scheme. This was the third time Acuff failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last six games, and he might be hitting a rookie wall after a hot start to the season. Some inconsistency is to be expected from a first-year guard carrying substantial offensive responsibilities, but Acuff's ability to contribute as a facilitator should generally give him a solid fantasy floor. Needless to say, Monday's performance was disappointing on both fronts.