Acuff totaled 12 points (5-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

The seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft displayed some shooting jitters in his debut, but Acuff was still able to contribute on the defensive end of the court. The Kings figure to give Acuff all the minutes he can handle this season, especially with Ben Simmons (Achilles) no longer in the picture, and the Arkansas product could produce strong averages as a result, albeit with shaky percentages.