Stockton and the Kings agreed to a contract Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Stockton was a member of the Kings' G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, last season. He posted 16.4 points (42.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep), 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. The details of the contract haven't been released yet, though he'll probably be a deep rotation player at best, with the most likely scenario being extended run in the G-League.