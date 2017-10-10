Kings' David Stockton: Joins Kings
Stockton and the Kings agreed to a contract Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Stockton was a member of the Kings' G-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, last season. He posted 16.4 points (42.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep), 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. The details of the contract haven't been released yet, though he'll probably be a deep rotation player at best, with the most likely scenario being extended run in the G-League.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...