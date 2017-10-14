Kings' David Stockton: Team-high point total off bench Friday
Stockton managed 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
The 26-year-old's stellar effort came out of nowhere, as he'd only seen four minutes of preseason action -- which came in Thursday's loss to the Clippers -- prior to Friday. Stockton put together a strong season for the Kings in the G-League last season, and despite his impressive tally Friday, he appears destined to spend the majority of the coming campaign in that capacity once again. However, given the rebuilding phase Sacramento finds itself in, a solid prospect like Stockton could eventually see some playing time at the NBA level in the latter stages of the 2017-18 campaign.
