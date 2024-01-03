Mitchell had four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to Charlotte.

Mitchell lost his spot in the rotation to Keon Ellis earlier in the season, but the former has played double-digit minutes in three straight games, while the latter has played just four total minutes during that stretch. However, both players will likely be on the outskirts of fantasy radars moving forward, barring multiple injuries.