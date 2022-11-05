Mitchell will come off the bench Saturday at Orlando, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (knee) returning to the starting five, Mitchell will resume a bench role. As a reserve, he's averaged 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Starting for Fox•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Blows up in huge performance•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Subdued role continues Thursday•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Team option picked up for 2023-24•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Finishes strong with 15 assists•
-
Kings' Davion Mitchell: Leads team with 22 points•