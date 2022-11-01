Mitchell posted 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets.

Mitchell had easily his best game of the season Monday, shouldering more responsibility after D'Aaron Fox was ruled out early due to a knee injury. If Fox misses additional time, Mitchell is certainly a player to consider adding on a shirt-term basis. He won't be this good but should be able to do enough to have backend 12-team value.