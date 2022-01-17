Mitchell ended with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Rockets.

The rookie was thoroughly impactful despite the Kings' loss. He racked up a team-high seven assists, four steals as well as his first double-digit scoring game since late December. The crowded Sacramento backcourt makes the 23-year-old Mitchell an odd man out, but with Tyrese Haliburton entering COVID-19 protocols Sunday, Mitchell is streamable in deeper leagues over the next week.