Mitchell won't start Wednesday's game against Portland, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Mitchell has earned three starts since De'Aaron Fox went down with an ankle injury and averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals/blocks over 27.7 minutes. However, Sacramento will turn to Keon Ellis at the point Wednesday. Regardless, Mitchell should handle a sizeable workload off the bench and could handle starters minutes if Ellis struggles early.