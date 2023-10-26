Mitchell isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus the Jazz, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Mitchell will be replaced by De'Aaron Fox in the starting five Wednesday. Mitchell is expected to serve as the team's backup point guard this season.
