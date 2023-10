Mitchell racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason win over the Jazz.

Mitchell got the start at point guard since De'Aaron Fox was rested, and while he struggled from the field, he made his presence felt as a playmaker, ending just three dimes away from a double-double. Mitchell will open the 2023-24 regular season as Fox's primary backup.