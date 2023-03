Mitchell accumulated 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 win over the Jazz.

Mitchell got the start Saturday in place of De'Aaron Fox, who missed the contest due to a hamstring injury. Mitchell couldn't match Fox's typical level of production, but he did fine with 11 points and six assists while racking up four steals. Fox's injury isn't thought to be serious, to Mitchell will likely return to a bench role soon.