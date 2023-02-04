Mitchell totaled three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Pacers.

Mitchell moved into the starting lineup Friday, taking over from De'Aaron Fox who was out due to personal reasons. While seen as a potential stream candidate, Mitchell came up empty once again, continuing a trend of poor production when starting. At this point, he simply isn't an impactful player when it comes to tangible numbers. Even managers in deeper formats would be better off looking for upside when scouring the waiver wire.